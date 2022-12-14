Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

