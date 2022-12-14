Farmers Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CME opened at $178.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.06. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.