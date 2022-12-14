Farmers Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

