Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.0 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIFZF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EIFZF. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.