Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.
Eversource Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ES stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
