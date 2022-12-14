Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.