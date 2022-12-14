Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $61.64 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $61.64 million and $5.17 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

