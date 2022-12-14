Evercore ISI Raises Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $24.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 65,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,072. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

