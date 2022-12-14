Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Down 86.9% in November

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euroapi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Euroapi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EAPIF remained flat at 17.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of 13.05 and a fifty-two week high of 23.40.
Euroapi Company Profile
Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.
See Also
