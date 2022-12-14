ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Up 2.4%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

