Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Trading Up 1.3%

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $51.79. Approximately 2,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

Institutional Trading of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.