ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,548,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

