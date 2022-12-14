ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after purchasing an additional 597,187 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,109,000 after purchasing an additional 585,267 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.62. 168,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,299,570. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

