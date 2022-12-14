ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Acquires 6,657 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 13.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after acquiring an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after acquiring an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.44. 32,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

