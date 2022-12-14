Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.47.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.76 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.53.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 441.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 137.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

