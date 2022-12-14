Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

WTRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after acquiring an additional 972,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,855,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

