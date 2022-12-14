ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 437.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 1.6 %

EPIX opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

About ESSA Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 136.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,748,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 888,869 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 25.7% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 851,612 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 53.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,478,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 516,536 shares during the last quarter.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

