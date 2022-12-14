ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 437.97% from the stock’s previous close.
ESSA Pharma Trading Down 1.6 %
EPIX opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma
In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.