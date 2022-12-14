Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.46

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00008078 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $92.50 million and approximately $870,664.06 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,045.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00437404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.00817199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00107274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00608391 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00255832 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,449,808 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

