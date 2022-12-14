EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

Insider Activity

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

