EOS Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $90.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009228 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00024534 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005413 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,919,176 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.