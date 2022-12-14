EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Shares Down 1.1%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.87. 7,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.