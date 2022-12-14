Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

