Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,270,770. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

