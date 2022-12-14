Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $4.28 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $540.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.