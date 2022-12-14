Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $307.76 million and $17.12 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002002 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00511406 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $887.06 or 0.04919023 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.26 or 0.30301031 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.