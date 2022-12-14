ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on E. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 227.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ENI by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

