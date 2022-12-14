Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 108,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 838,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 116,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 468,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,237 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

