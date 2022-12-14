Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

