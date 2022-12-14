Energy Web Token (EWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $3.93 or 0.00022116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $129.40 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

