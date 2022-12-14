Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, a growth of 294.5% from the November 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 1,482,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,291. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Enel has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $8.18.

Get Enel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENLAY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.26) to €8.50 ($8.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.68) to €7.60 ($8.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.