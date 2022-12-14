Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 565,507 shares traded.

Empyrean Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £6.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

