Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

ESRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 2,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,398. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Stories

