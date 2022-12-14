Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ESBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

ESBA opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire State Realty OP stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

