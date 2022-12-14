Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up about 4.2% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $570,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 339.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 355.8% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

