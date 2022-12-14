EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EMCORE Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. EMCORE has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $7.53.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in EMCORE by 245.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 58.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 364,270.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 98,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About EMCORE

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.