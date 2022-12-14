Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $10.12

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $10.49. Embraer shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 9,175 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after purchasing an additional 119,486 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 4.8% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Embraer by 152.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,803 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.