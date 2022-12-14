Eli Berkovitch Sells 4,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BOX Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 2,999,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,194. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX Company Profile

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

