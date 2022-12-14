Eli Berkovitch Sells 4,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BOX Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 2,999,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,194. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.36 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
