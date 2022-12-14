Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 536,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up approximately 1.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 105,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 637.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

NYSE DSU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

