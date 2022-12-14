Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 36,230 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,442. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

