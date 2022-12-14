Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,912 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,471 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,687. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

