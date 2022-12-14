Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,880 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,257. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

