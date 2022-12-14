Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

