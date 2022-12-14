Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,739. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.