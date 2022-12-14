Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 175,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

