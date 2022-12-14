Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.45.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.92. 31,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,444. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

