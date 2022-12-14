eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 million-$26.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.18 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.19 EPS.

eGain Trading Up 2.4 %

EGAN stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

