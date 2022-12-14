Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $1.92 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

