Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 13,693 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.