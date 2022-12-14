Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 86,882 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

