Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $5.82 Million in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 266,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,383,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 566,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 403,162 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

